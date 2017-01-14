Mohegan Tribe Details Plans For Former Norwich State Hospital Site

PRESTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – The Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority has outlined its plans to re-develop the former site of the Norwich State Hospital in Preston.

The centerpiece of the plan is a $600 million non-gambling resort with amenities including an indoor water park, hotels, restaurants, retail outlets, time share units, marina, and senior living center.

“We announced late last year we had a number of world-class ideas for the multi-million dollar complex,” said Kevin Brown “Red Eagle,” Chairman of the MTGA Management Board in a press release. “With up to $600 million in possible development, we will stimulate growth, drive new business and help strengthen the local economy, solidifying Mystic Country in southeastern Connecticut as a top tourism destination.”

Preston First Selectman Bob Congdon says the project hinges on a $10 million state grant to complete environmental cleanup at the 393-acre site. The State Bond Commission is poised to vote on the allocation January 27. Preston voters must also give their okay. A referendum is tentatively planned for February 21.

Officials say the project would create at least 750 construction jobs and hundreds of permanent full-time positions.

Congdon says the project has the potential to double Preston’s tax base.