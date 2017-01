(Storrs, Conn.CBS Connecticut) – UConn has named a new defensive coordinator for the football team.

Billy Crocker is joining Randy Edsall’s staff.

Crocker comes by way of Villanova, were he worked a dozen years, including the last 5 as defensive coordinator.

His 2016 Wildcats defense led the nation in total defense yielding just shu of 260 yards per game.

Edsall says he’s excited about the latest edition to his staff.

Crocker is a native of Waterford.