1 Dead In Shelton Fire

January 14, 2017 10:23 AM
(Shelton, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – One person is dead following an early morning fire in Shelton.

Police say they received several 911 calls to a fire on 33 Hull Street in the city around 5:00 a.m.

Upon arrival fire, police, and emergency personnel found the commercial building fully engulfed in flames.

They also found 69-year-old Randol Rios of Shelton at the foot of the building, badly burned.

Rios was rushed to Bridgeport Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say the victim was an employee of Machine Builders of New England on the fourth floor of the building.

Police say it appears that Rios jumped from that fourth floor attempting to escape the flames.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries and released.

