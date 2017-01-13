Yankees Reach Contract Agreements With 6 Players

By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) _ Right-hander Michael Pineda and shortstop Didi Gregorius were among six Yankees who agreed to one-year contracts Friday, leaving reliever Dellin Betances as the only remaining player remaining eligible for salary arbitration.

Betances asked for a raise to $5 million and was offered $3 million by the Yankees. Betances made the minimum $507,500 last year after the team renewed his contract. He is eligible for free agency after the 2019 season.

Pineda agreed at $7.4 million and Gregorius at $5.1 million. New York also reached deals with right-hander Adam Warren ($2.29 million), left-hander Tommy Layne ($1,075,000), outfielder Aaron Hicks ($1.35 million) and backup catcher Austin Romine ($805,000). The deals are all non-guaranteed.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)