Yankees Reach Contract Agreements With 6 Players

January 13, 2017 6:55 PM
Filed Under: contracts, Yankees

By RONALD BLUM  AP Baseball Writer
 NEW YORK (AP) _ Right-hander Michael Pineda and shortstop Didi Gregorius were among six Yankees who agreed to one-year contracts Friday, leaving reliever Dellin Betances as the only remaining player remaining eligible for salary arbitration.

Betances asked for a raise to $5 million and was offered $3 million by the Yankees. Betances made the minimum $507,500 last year after the team renewed his contract. He is eligible for free agency after the 2019 season.

Pineda agreed at $7.4 million and Gregorius at $5.1 million. New York also reached deals with right-hander Adam Warren ($2.29 million), left-hander Tommy Layne ($1,075,000), outfielder Aaron Hicks ($1.35 million) and backup catcher Austin Romine ($805,000). The deals are all non-guaranteed.

