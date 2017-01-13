Yale Provides Additional Details Of Sexual Misconduct

January 13, 2017 11:08 AM
Filed Under: Jack Montague, Sexual Misconduct, Yale University

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) – Lawyers for Yale University are providing more details of the alleged sexual misconduct that led to the expulsion last year of
basketball captain Jack Montague.

Montague has asked for an injunction that would allow him to return to school.

His lawsuit alleges a Title IX officer brought a complaint despite being told the woman did not believe Montague heard her when she tried to end their sexual encounter.

Yale, in a filing opposing Montague’s request, says the woman made it clear she did not want to have intercourse, and that when finished, Montague apologized.

The school says the panel adjudicating the case did not believe Montague’s version because of his “selective memory and his shifting recollection with respect to how he obtained consent.”

Montague does not face criminal charges.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia