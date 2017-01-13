West Haven Man Pleads Guilty To Fatally Stabbing Girlfriend

MILFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A West Haven man has pleaded guilty to cutting his girlfriend’s throat last year and stabbing her more than 30 times while their infant son was in the room.

Gerard Crosley pleaded guilty on Thursday to murdering 26-year-old Keneata Nicholas in February 2016. Nicholas was found dead in her West Haven apartment.

Police found Crosley at a relative’s Waterbury home. Witnesses said he had blood on his clothes and ear.

WTIC-TV reports the 38-year-old Crosley pleaded guilty under the Alford doctrine, meaning he doesn’t admit guilt but acknowledges there’s enough evidence for a conviction.

State’s Attorney Kevin Lawlor says Crosley’s will be kept off the streets until his mid-70s.

Crosley’s sentencing is planned for March 23.

