Rocky Hill Man Charged In Deadly Crash

NEWINGTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Newington police have arrested a Rocky Hill man in connection with a deadly traffic crash last fall.

Police say Jake Ciccaglione was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana when the vehicle he was driving struck another vehicle head-on on Webster Street on the afternoon of October 19.

The driver of the second vehicle, Theresa Castagna, died in the crash.

Ciccaglione, 26, is charged with second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle, driving under the influence, and failure to drive in the proper lane. Ciccaglione is free on $100,000 bond. He’s due in New Britain Superior Court Jan. 27.