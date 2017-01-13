Police Say Man Purposely Ran Down 2 People

January 13, 2017 10:56 AM
Filed Under: murder charge, Oxford, Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) – Police say a Connecticut man intentionally ran down two people, one of whom later died, then walked to a bar where he had a couple of drinks and played video games.

The Republican-American (http://bit.ly/2jrrhdH) reports that Stefan Scerba, of Oxford, was held on $3 million bond after his arraignment Thursday on charges
including murder.

Police say Scerba and his girlfriend were helping Alford Craine with a car issue on Wednesday when an argument ensued.

Witnesses told police Scerba aimed a gun at the other two, then jumped in his pickup truck and reversed it into both victims.

Craine died at the hospital hours later.

Scerba’s girlfriend broke both arms.

Police arrested Scerba at a friend’s house after he left the bar.

He told police that Craine threatened him with a gun first.

