Newington Woman Charged With DUI In Fatal Crash Found Dead

January 13, 2017 8:20 AM
Filed Under: DUI, Katell Gunning, Newington

NEWINGTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police say a woman charged with driving under the influence in a fatal crash last year has been found dead in her Newington home.

Chief Stephen Clark says 34-year-old Katell Gunning was declared dead on Wednesday.

The medical examiner’s office says further study is necessary to determine exactly what caused Gunning’s death.

Gunning had been restricted to her home since she was arrested in October.

Police say Gunning admitted to using cocaine and about 10 bags of heroin hours before crashing an SUV into the back of a pickup truck on Interstate 91 in Windsor Locks. The truck rolled and struck a guardrail, killing 46-year-old Kevin Dutra of Colchester.

Police say Gunning subsequently drove to a Wal-Mart store in East Windsor.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia