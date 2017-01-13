Malloy Says Connecticut Can Match Homeless With Homes

January 13, 2017 8:30 AM
Filed Under: Connecticut, dannel malloy, homelessness

MERIDEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says Connecticut is now able to match every long-term homeless person in the state with permanent housing.

The Democrat announced the milestone Thursday. He says a new system involving state agencies and nonprofit community providers working together has helped to identify and place individuals in permanent housing with support services within 90 days.

Anyone who has been homeless for more than year or has had at least four separate episodes of homelessness in the past three years adding up to one year is defined as chronically homeless by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Since 2011, the Connecticut Housing Finance Authority and the state have created more than 9,000 affordable housing units, with nearly 3,000 others under construction and 5,200 in the planning stage.

