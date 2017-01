MADISON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Madison police have identified the woman who was struck and killed in the parking lot of the local Stop & Shop supermarket this week.

Police say Marjorie Ehrefreund, 84, of Madison was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital following the incident on Thursday, where she later died of her injuries.

Police say Ehrefreund was hit around 2:45 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Madison police at 203-245-2721.