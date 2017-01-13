CSP: Remains Of Missing Sterling Teen Found

(Sterling, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police say they have found the remains of a teenager who went missing after taking his dirt bike out for a ride the day after Christmas.

Troopers say the remains of 18-year-old Todd “TJ Allen” were discovered this morning.

Right now, they’re saying information developed from the Eastern District Major Crimes division led to the discovery.

Detectives also say have identified a person of interest in the case but so far, no arrests have been made.

Allen’s family became alarmed when he took his bike out December 26 but failed to return home.

The search, in which police used a chopper and K9s, included trails Allen was known to frequent in Sterling and Killingly, and Coventry, Rhode Island.

Authorities tried calling Allen’s cell phone to pinpoint a location but said at the time it was either turned off or the battery had gone dead.