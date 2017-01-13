Connecticut A.G. Leads Coalition In Settlement With Moody’s

(HARTFORD,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen announced Friday that Connecticut, the U.S. Justice Department ,20 other states and the District of Columbia have reached a settlement agreement with Moody’s resolving allegations the credit rating agency gave inflated ratings to risky mortgage investments in the years leading up to the financial crisis.

The settlement calls for $437.5 million to go to the Justice Department and $426.3 million to be divided among the states and the District of Columbia.Connecticut’s share is $31,519,461 million,which will go into the state’s general fund.

Jepsen says the settlement culminates a 7 year effort led by Connecticut to hold Moody’s responsible for its role in the 2008 financial crisis.

Moody’s along with two other major credit rating agencies, Standard and Poor’s and Fitch were criticized for giving low-risk ratings to risky mortgage securities, while reaping lucrative fees.