Avon Mountain Crash Truck Owner Probation Proceeding Delayed

January 13, 2017 12:22 PM
(CBS Connecticut) — There was a delay today in new proceedings against Avon Mountain crash truck-owner David Wilcox.

A public defender told the court that Wilcox’s son Sean was supposed to get an attorney, but it did not happen.

The elder Wilcox is facing a new charge of violating his probation.

The 81-year-old repeatedly tested positive for cocaine after being released from jail.

He spent time in jail after being convicted of four counts of manslaughter for shoddy maintenance on a truck that suffered a mechanical problem on Avon Mountain in 2005.

The truck sped down the hill, and slammed into a line of vehicles at a stop light.

Four people were killed, a fifth victim died later.

In court, Wilcox moved slowly and had the public defender repeat to him what had happened.

He was handcuffed in court, and went back into custody after his court appearance.

