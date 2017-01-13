2 Arrested In West Hartford Altercation

January 13, 2017 10:23 AM
Filed Under: shots fired, west hartford

(West Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – West Hartford police are charging two men after they say a verbal altercation led to at least one shot fired on a town street.

Officers in the area of 904 Farmington Avenue just before 1:00 this morning say they heard the commotion and what appeared to a single gunshot.

They say initially, the suspect vehicle failed to pull over, finally stopping on Auburn Road.

Police say they found a 9-millimeter gun as well as a facsimile firearm and a small amount of marijuana.

Under arrest are 22-year-old Chazz Gaither and 30-year-old Dashawn Godwin, both of Hartford.

Godwin is being held on $300,000, facing a slew of charges including criminal possession of a firearm, weapons in a vehicle, and interfering with police.

Gaither’s bond was set at $50,000; he’s also facing a weapons charge.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia