2 Arrested In West Hartford Altercation

(West Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – West Hartford police are charging two men after they say a verbal altercation led to at least one shot fired on a town street.

Officers in the area of 904 Farmington Avenue just before 1:00 this morning say they heard the commotion and what appeared to a single gunshot.

They say initially, the suspect vehicle failed to pull over, finally stopping on Auburn Road.

Police say they found a 9-millimeter gun as well as a facsimile firearm and a small amount of marijuana.

Under arrest are 22-year-old Chazz Gaither and 30-year-old Dashawn Godwin, both of Hartford.

Godwin is being held on $300,000, facing a slew of charges including criminal possession of a firearm, weapons in a vehicle, and interfering with police.

Gaither’s bond was set at $50,000; he’s also facing a weapons charge.