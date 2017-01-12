UConn Football At Fenway

January 12, 2017 7:22 PM
Filed Under: Boston College, Fenway Park, football, uconn

(STORRS,Conn./CBS Connecticut) –  The  UConn Huskies will face Boston College at Fenway Park  on November 18  next season as part of  the “Football at Fenway” series.The game was originally scheduled to be played at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford .

For the game, UConn  will receive 22,000 of the expected 39,000 tickets to be made available for sale. Boston College will receive 7,000 tickets to sell to its fans.UConn will also receive a guaranteed payment of $1.125 million for taking part in the game, the largest  game guarantee in Husky football history.

Tickets for the game will be handled by  the Fenway group , but UConn football season ticket holders  as well as UConn students  will have first priority on the purchase of the school’s allotment of tickets.More information will be made available in the  very near future.

UConn’s hockey team plays Maine at Frozen Fenway  on Saturday.

