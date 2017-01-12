This Morning With Ray Dunaway January 12, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:50- Paul T. Czepiga, Certified Elder Law Attorney | Certified Public Accountant | Accredited Veterans Claims Attorney with Czepiga Daly Pope LLC, talks proper estate and will planning. Musician Prince died without a will and he had entire teams of lawyers working for him… don’t make that mistake.

7:20- Jonathan Hunt, director of communications for Companions & Homemakers says Companions & Homemakers was told on January 3rd that, as of February 3rd, the state would no longer reimburse the company for its services because it is refusing use the new Electronic Visit Verification system.

8:20- David Dearborn, Communications Director of the CT Department of Social Services, comments on Companions & Homemakers not getting reimbursed for its services because it is refusing use the new Electronic Visit Verification system.

8:50- David Lightman, National political correspondent and veteran congressional reporter for McClatchy Newspapers will discuss Trump’s hearing and cabinet picks, speeches, and more.

