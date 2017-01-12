School Investigating Ex-Leader After Learning Of Sex Assault Reports

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A private boarding school in western Massachusetts is investigating possible misconduct by a former headmaster after a Connecticut boarding school said it uncovered credible sexual assault reports about him from the 1960s.

The Republican reports the Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor said Tuesday an internal investigation revealed credible reports that Robert Ward sexually assaulted and made advances toward students from 1960 to 1965.

Ward served as Dean of Students at Amherst College from 1968 to 1973.

He was the head of Williston Northampton School in Easthampton, Massachusetts from 1972 to 1979. Ward died in 1986.

Williston officials say the school has retained an independent investigator and is asking alumni for testimony about possible misconduct.

The investigation comes after an unidentified Williston teacher resigned in 2015 after admitting to sexual misconduct.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)