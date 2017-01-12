Police: Bridgeport Woman Shot Last Weekend Has Died

January 12, 2017 8:20 AM
Filed Under: bridgeport, Elianna Cruz, shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police say a woman shot in the head in Bridgeport last weekend has died.

Capt. Brian Fitzgerald says 26-year-old Elianna Cruz was shot just after 9 p.m. Saturday while sitting in a parked car on Main Street.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition and police say she died at about 3 p.m. Wednesday. An autopsy is scheduled.

Cruz was sitting in the passenger seat of a car near a restaurant when someone emerged from the side of the building and fired multiple times at the vehicle.

No arrests have been announced but police say they are pursuing “strong leads.”

