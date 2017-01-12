One Dead In Parkway Crash

January 12, 2017 10:55 AM
(Norwalk, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police have released the name of the person killed in a Wednesday morning crash along the Merritt Parkway.

It was just before 10:30 a.m. when they say a vehicle driven by 76-year-old Robert Bearden of Florham Park, New Jersey traveled off the highway southbound adjacent to the entrance 41 ramp in Westport and struck a tree.

Troopers say Bearden’s vehicle rolled over and came to rest in the right lane.

He was rushed to Norwalk Hospital where he later died.

Investigators say at the time of the accident, the road was dry, save for some wet patches due to the melting snow.

They do say Bearden was wearing his seat belt.

