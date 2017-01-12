Hartford Launches ‘Blue Light Initiative’

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Blue strobe lights have been installed at 16 key intersections in Hartford as part of an effort to clear city streets of snow more safely and rapidly.

It’s called the Blue Light Initiative. When the lights go on– triggered by at least four inches of snow– that’s the signal for city residents to remove their parked cars from the street.

“Over the past year, we’ve taken many steps to improve awareness about parking bans – including text messages, emails, and automated phone calls to residents,” said Mayor Luke Bronin. “The Blue Light Initiative is the next step.

Hartford is converting 10 vacant city-owned parcels into “blue light lots,” where people can park during a snow emergency. Seven have been opened so far:

Blue Light Lots

· Blue Light Lot 1 130 Sisson Avenue

· Blue Light Lot 2 2404 Main Street

· Blue Light Lot 3 135 Main Street

· Blue Light Lot 4 50 Curcombe Street

· Blue Light Lot 5 20 Francis Court

· Blue Light Lot 6 60 Chadwick Street

· Blue Light Lot 7 11 Flower Street

Parking during snow storms is also available at city parks and recreation and senior centers, as well as Hartford School District lots:

· Colt Park Warwarme Street Lot

· Elizabeth Park Asylum Street Lot

· Elizabeth Park Prospect Avenue Lot

· Goodwin Park Hubbard Avenue Lot

· Goodwin Park Maple Ave. Golf Course Lot

· Keney Park Woodland Street Lot

· Keney Park Ridgefield Street Lot

· Rocky Ridge Park Zion Street Lot

· Thomas J. Hyland Memorial Park Ansonia Street Lot

· Foster Heights Park Amherst Street Lot

· Holcomb Health Services Campus 2 Holcomb Street Lot

· North End Senior Center 80 Coventry Street Lot

· Parker Memorial Community Center 2621 Main Street Lot

· Metzner Recreation Center 680 Franklin Avenue Lot

· Arroyo Recreation Center 30 Pope Park Drive Lot

· All Hartford District School Parking Lots. For a complete list, visit www.hartfordschools.org/schools and select “District.”