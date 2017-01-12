Former TV Weatherman Pleads Guilty To Child Porn Charges

January 12, 2017 10:12 AM
Filed Under: child pornography charges, Hamden, Justin Goldstein, WTNH-TV

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) – A former meteorologist at a Connecticut television station has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

The Record-Journal (http://bit.ly/2jbln34 ) reports that 33-year-old Justin Goldstein pleaded guilty last week to second-degree possession of child pornography.

Under a deal with prosecutors, Goldstein has agreed to serve three years of a 10-year sentence, followed by 10 years of probation.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 17.

Goldstein remains free on $200,000 bond.

Goldstein worked for WTNH-TV in New Haven. He was suspended after his arrest in July.

A station executive says he no longer works there.

Police started investigating after video files of suspected child porn were downloaded from Goldstein’s internet account.

Authorities say they found child porn on computers and other devices at Goldstein’s Hamden home.

His lawyer did not immediately return a voicemail Thursday.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Hear WTIC Podcasts
CT Business Spotlight

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia