Former TV Weatherman Pleads Guilty To Child Porn Charges

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) – A former meteorologist at a Connecticut television station has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

The Record-Journal (http://bit.ly/2jbln34 ) reports that 33-year-old Justin Goldstein pleaded guilty last week to second-degree possession of child pornography.

Under a deal with prosecutors, Goldstein has agreed to serve three years of a 10-year sentence, followed by 10 years of probation.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 17.

Goldstein remains free on $200,000 bond.

Goldstein worked for WTNH-TV in New Haven. He was suspended after his arrest in July.

A station executive says he no longer works there.

Police started investigating after video files of suspected child porn were downloaded from Goldstein’s internet account.

Authorities say they found child porn on computers and other devices at Goldstein’s Hamden home.

His lawyer did not immediately return a voicemail Thursday.

