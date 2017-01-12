Drew Explores Running For Governor

January 12, 2017 9:32 AM
Filed Under: dan drew, Election 2018, governor, Middletown

(CBS Connecticut) – Middletown Mayor Dan Drew has announced his intention to file paperwork to form an exploratory committee to consider a run for governor.

“For too long, the focus of our government has been to assist people at the very top. The people in the middle are left behind,” said Drew, in an emailed statement Thursday morning.

Drew, a Democrat, was first elected mayor in 2011 and is currently in his third term.

Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy has yet to announce whether he will seek a third term.

