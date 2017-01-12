Deputy Chief: Overdose Problem Worst It Has Ever Been

January 12, 2017 3:20 PM
Filed Under: Brian Foley, hartford, heroin, overdose deaths, police

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – The overdose situation in Hartford is the worst that it has ever been. That, from Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley, speaking to reporters Thursday about three deaths from suspected overdoses in a span of 12 to 16 hours.

“Arresting people does not help cure any addictions at all. In fact, I’ve seen it get worse,” said Foley. “We want our community to help our residents and our user population get to treatment.”

Foley estimated that overdose deaths exceeded homicides by three to four times in Hartford.

The three latest deaths occurred outside St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Main Street, on Woodland Street, and on Chadwick Avenue, said police. Investigators say it appears that all three were heroin- and likely fentanyl-related, but other than that, there was no obvious connection.

