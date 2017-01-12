Couple Says They’d Settle Suit Over Son’s Suicide

January 12, 2017 10:23 AM
Filed Under: bullying case, Greenwich High School, Stamford Superior Court

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut couple who say their 15-year-old son killed himself after years of being bullied have filed court papers saying they
would settle their wrongful death lawsuit against Greenwich and its school system for $7.5 million.

Anna and Franciszek Palosz (pal-OHZ’) filed their settlement offer Wednesday in Stamford Superior Court. Lawyers for the town and local schools did not immediately return messages seeking comment Thursday.

Bartlomiej “Bart” Palosz fatally shot himself in the head at his home after the first day of his sophomore year at Greenwich High School in August 2013.

The lawsuit says school staff failed to investigate and discipline students who bullied their son.

Lawyers for the town and school system say town government is not liable and the local school system has immunity against the lawsuit.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

