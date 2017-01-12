Case Continued For Man Accused Of Killing His Parents

January 12, 2017 2:50 PM
(CBS Connecticut) — A man accused of killing his parents had his case continued until February 16.

Kyle Navin appeared briefly in superior court in Bridgeport today, wearing a white T-shirt and white pants.

The judge gave the prosecution and the defense more time to discuss a possible plea agreement.

Navin is accused of killing Jeanette and Jeffrey Navin of Easton.  Their bodies were found in a yard in Weston in 2015.

The parents were taking their son out of their will when they were killed.

Kyle Navin’s girlfriend Jennifer Valiante was also arrested, and charged with conspiring in the murders.

She is next due in court two days before him, on Valentines Day.

