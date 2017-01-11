UConn Football Names New Offensive Coordinator

(STORRS,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – University of Connecticut head football coach Randy Edsall has named Rhett Lashlee as his offensive coordinator. Lashlee has been offensive coordinator the last four seasons at Auburn University.

Lashlee agreed to a three year contract at a base salary of $350,000.He will coach the Husky quarterbacks in addition to leading the offense.

Lashlee helped Auburn to the 2013 SEC Championship and a BCS Championship berth.The 2013-14 seasons were the best back-to-back offensively in Auburn history.