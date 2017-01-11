UConn Football Names New Offensive Coordinator

January 11, 2017 9:59 PM
football, Randy Edsall, uconn

(STORRS,Conn./CBS Connecticut)   –  University of Connecticut  head football coach Randy Edsall has named  Rhett Lashlee as his offensive coordinator. Lashlee  has been   offensive coordinator the last  four seasons at Auburn University.

Lashlee agreed to a  three year contract at a base salary of $350,000.He will coach  the Husky quarterbacks  in addition  to leading the offense.

Lashlee  helped Auburn to the 2013 SEC Championship  and a BCS Championship berth.The 2013-14  seasons were the best back-to-back  offensively in Auburn history.

