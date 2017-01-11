Toll Talk At State Capitol

January 11, 2017 3:06 PM
Filed Under: Connecticut, Tolls

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Several Connecticut lawmakers are proposing tolls on Connecticut highways.

Speaking to leaders of small towns in Rocky Hill on Wednesday, Senator Ted Kennedy Jr. (D-Branford) said the state should at least consider instituting congestion pricing, which would charge motorists a toll— or a higher toll– during peak times to reduce traffic congestion. Kennedy says any tolls would be electronic, so motorists would not have stop at toll booths or even slow down.

Kennedy says he knows the idea of resurrecting tolls is not the most politically popular idea, but he says the state budget has reached a “crisis point” and the revenue tolls would generate could be used to repair crumbling roads and bridges.

Kennedy noted that while lawmakers from towns bordering other states are opposed to tolls, others are open to the idea. “If you live in a district like mine, you’re basically realizing that there’s people– millions driving right through my district on [Interstate] 95 as we speak– who don’t pay a nickel.”

Rep. Henry Genga (D-East Hartford) has also submitted a proposed bill to establish electronic tolling to create a source of revenue for the Special Transportation Fund.

