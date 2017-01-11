Three Charged After Spray Painting Walls And Bridge Abutments

January 11, 2017 8:42 PM
Filed Under: Graffiti, hartford, vandals

(HARTFORD,Conn./CBS Connecticut)  – State Police  arrested  three Hartford men after  receiving a call from a  Department of Transportation employee who monitors highway cameras  who said  he was watching three men spray painting  walls and bridge abutments  near the train  tracks just off  Interstate 91  northbound in the area of Exits 32 A and B.

Through the use of the DOT cameras, troopers  located the suspects,20 year old  Stanly  Veras, 20 year old Christopher Aracena   and 19 year old  Matthew David Rubin.

All three were charged with  Criminal Mischief .They all posted bond and  are  due in Hartford Superior Court  February 6.

