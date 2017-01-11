Three Charged After Spray Painting Walls And Bridge Abutments

(HARTFORD,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police arrested three Hartford men after receiving a call from a Department of Transportation employee who monitors highway cameras who said he was watching three men spray painting walls and bridge abutments near the train tracks just off Interstate 91 northbound in the area of Exits 32 A and B.

Through the use of the DOT cameras, troopers located the suspects,20 year old Stanly Veras, 20 year old Christopher Aracena and 19 year old Matthew David Rubin.

All three were charged with Criminal Mischief .They all posted bond and are due in Hartford Superior Court February 6.