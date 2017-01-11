This Morning With Ray Dunaway January 11, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
7:20- Bill Curry, Political writer for salon.com, White House counselor to President Clinton, and a two-time Democratic nominee for governor of Connecticut, discusses President Obama’s farewell speech last night.
8:20- Matt Pilon, News Editor of Hartford Business Journal talks Junk Faxes. CT attorneys and businesses seek a legal payday with junk faxes. Learn more.
8:50- James MacPherson, WTIC’s Car Dr. Emeritus goes inside the Detroit Auto Show.
All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.