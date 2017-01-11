This Morning With Ray Dunaway January 11, 2017

January 11, 2017 9:04 AM By Ray Dunaway

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

7:20- Bill Curry, Political writer for salon.com, White House counselor to President Clinton, and a two-time Democratic nominee for governor of Connecticut, discusses President Obama’s farewell speech last night.

8:20- Matt Pilon, News Editor of Hartford Business Journal talks Junk Faxes. CT attorneys and businesses seek a legal payday with junk faxes. Learn more.

8:50- James MacPherson, WTIC’s Car Dr. Emeritus goes inside the Detroit Auto Show.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.  Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.

