The Greatest College Title Games Ever Played

by Rob Joyce

Often times the sequel is never as good as the original. Yet somehow, Alabama vs. Clemson Part II was just as good, if not better. The Tide won a classic in the 2016 national championship over the Tigers 40-35. Fast forward one year, and it was the Tigers who overcame multiple double-digit deficits, scored 21 fourth quarter points and upended the mighty Tide with a second left, 35-31.

It will go down as one of college football’s greatest games. Here’s where it ranks among these other classic national title showdowns:

5) 1973 Sugar Bowl:

With both teams undefeated coming in, it was a de facto championship game in New Orleans, and neither Alabama nor Notre Dame disappointed. The lead changed hands six times, including a halfback pass to quarterback Richard Todd that put the Tide up 23-21 with 9:33 left. However, the extra point was missed, so when the Irish responded by kicking a field goal, they took a 24-23 lead instead of simply tying the game. The Irish would get the ball back, run out the clock, and take home a national championship.

4) 1984 Orange Bowl:

Miami became “The U” in the 1983 season, when on their home turf they had to beat No. 1 Nebraska to be crowned national champions. The Huskers erased a 17-0 deficit and in the pre-overtime era had a chance to tie the game with :48 left. Not being the official “national championship game” a tie could have still been enough for Nebraska to win a title. However, instead of kicking an extra point down 31-30, Tom Osborne wanted to go for two. He did, the play failed, and Miami began a stretch of four championships in eight years.

3) 2003 Fiesta Bowl:

Miami and Ohio State, both 12-0, were a pair of juggernauts heading into Tempe. The rosters would combine to have 18 first-round NFL Draft picks and 37 draftees total. Miami’s Todd Sievers tied the game with a 40-yard field goal as time expired to force overtime, the first-ever extra session in BCS title game history.

Kellen Winslow opened the scoring for the ‘Canes with a seven-yard touchdown to go up 24-17, then the real drama kicked in. On fourth and goal, needing a touchdown, the Buckeyes had a pass into the end zone fall incomplete, but a (very) late flag was thrown. After a delay, pass interference was the call, Ohio State breathed a sigh of relief, tied the game, then won on Maurice Clarett’s plunge in the second overtime for a 31-24 victory.

2) 2017 National Title Game:

Bama appeared poised to dominate, up 14-0 in the second quarter and dominating the Clemson offense. Yet Deshaun Watson put the team on his back and pulled off the extraordinary. First a six-play, 88-yard drive to take the lead with 4:38 left. Then after the Tide marched down the field and retook the lead on Jalen Hurts’ 30-yard scamper, Watson & Co. did it again. Huge catches by Mike Williams, Jordan Leggett and, finally, with a second to go, Hunter Renfrow capped off a wild final five minutes for the Tigers’ first national title since 1981.

1) 2006 Rose Bowl:

Mighty USC came in riding a 34-game win streak, boasting the likes of Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush. Texas, meanwhile, had won 19 straight coming in. Everyone remembers Vince Young’s winning eight-yard touchdown run on fourth down, but the game was far more exciting than just one play. There were 32 combined points scored in the fourth quarter, and the Longhorns scored twice in the final 4:03 to overcome a 12-point deficit. Young put forth one of the greatest individual box scores of all-time, accounting for 467 yards of offense with three rushing touchdowns in the 41-38 win.