Small Connecticut Towns Bracing For State Aid Cuts

January 11, 2017 3:43 PM
Filed Under: Connecticut Council of Small Towns, dannel malloy

By SUSAN HAIGH
Associated Press

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Leaders of small Connecticut communities are bracing for Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s impending budget proposal, which is expected to include major changes in state aid to cities and towns.

Betsy Gara, executive director of the Connecticut Council of Small Towns, says her members have seen years of flat or reduced state funding for education and local government. She says they’re now “very worried” about what that aid will look like, considering Connecticut faces an estimated $1.5 billion budget deficit in the new fiscal year.

Appearing before the council’s members Wednesday, Malloy made it clear local leaders will see state aid changes in the two-year budget he’ll unveil next month, saying “we’re in this together.”

Malloy has already called for a new way of calculating the state’s local education grant.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Hear WTIC Podcasts
CT Business Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia