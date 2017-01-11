Mets Seal Wheeler Deal

NEW YORK (AP) _ Right-hander Zack Wheeler agreed to an $800,000, one-year contract with the New York Mets after missing two seasons because of a torn elbow ligament.

Now 26, Wheeler was 7-5 as a rookie in 2013 and 11-11 the following year. He had Tommy John surgery on March 25, 2015.

He returned last summer and threw 17 pitches over one inning in a rain-shortened start on Aug. 6 for Class A St. Lucie, then complained of elbow discomfort and didn’t pitch again. The Mets expect him to be healthy for the start of spring training next month.

Wheeler, whose deal was announced Wednesday, was eligible for arbitration for the first time after making $546,250 last year.

Eight Mets remain eligible for arbitration and are set to exchange proposed salaries with the team Friday: pitchers Jacob deGrom, Matt Harvey, Jeurys Familia, Addison Reed and Josh Edgin; first baseman Lucas Duda; catcher Travis d’Arnaud; and infielder Wilmer Flores.

