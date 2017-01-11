Malloy Prepared To Put Up State Money To Test Foundations

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Governor Dannel Malloy says he is prepared to put up state money to determine the true scope of crumbling foundations in Eastern Connecticut.
Speaking to leaders of small towns in Rocky Hill on Wednesday, Malloy said he was hopeful that finding additional affected homes through testing would demonstrate to the federal government that it should help.
Hundreds of homeowners have filed complaints about failing foundations. The problem was traced to a quarry that produced a concrete mix containing pyrrhotite, which apparently reacted with oxygen and water and lead to severe foundation cracks. A final state Department of Consumer Protection report recently released says J.J. Mottes was the only company that made the concrete.
The state has argued that the failing foundations constitute a natural disaster. FEMA has twice rejected requests from the state for help.