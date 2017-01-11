Hartford Man Charged In South Windsor Robbery

January 11, 2017 9:22 AM
Filed Under: 7-11, hartford, robbery, Samuel Copeland, South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – South Windsor police have arrested a Hartford for allegedly robbing the 7-11 store on Ellington Road in November.

Police say Samuel Copeland, 33, entered the store, implied he had a weapon, threatened to shoot a clerk, and fled with less than $200 on the night of November 26, 2016.

Copeland was arrested Tuesday at Manchester Superior Court on first-degree robbery, threatening and sixth-degree larceny charges. Copeland was appearing in court on other charges when he was arrested, said police.

South Windsor police say they were assisted by Hartford police, who were investigating similar crimes.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Hear WTIC Podcasts
CT Business Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia