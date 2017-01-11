Doctors’ Panel Endorses Four More Conditions For Medical Marijuana

(CBS Connecticut) — A state committee of doctors today endorsed adding four new conditions, to the list of medical problems that can be legally treated with marijuana.
The decision faces additional reviews, before it becomes final.
The conditions include certain kinds of fibromyalgia, muscular dystrophy, shingles, and rheumatoid arthritis.
State Consumer Protection Commissioner Jonathan Harris says the medical marijuana program is growing.
“We started with six dispensaries, and soon we will have nine dispensaries, along with the four producers,” Harris said.