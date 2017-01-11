Programming Note: WTIC will air President-Elect Trump's press conference live at 11am.

Deer Rescued From Frozen Connecticut River Is Euthanized

January 11, 2017 12:14 AM
Filed Under: Deer, Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, Farmington River, Simsbury

SIMSBURY, Conn. (AP) — A deer that was rescued from a frozen Connecticut river has been euthanized because it suffered severe injuries.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says Tuesday that the deer hadn’t moved much since being rescued from the Farmington River Monday. It had been chased there by coyotes.

An environmental conservation officer took the deer to a local veterinarian, who determined that it had a broken shoulder and jaw, among other injuries, and was too badly hurt to be saved.

The deer had tried to pull itself out of the water but ended up toward the river’s edge and became stuck with its legs split. Video shows a rescuer crawl onto the ice and throw a sheet over the deer’s head. Both are pulled back to the riverbank.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Hear WTIC Podcasts
CT Business Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia