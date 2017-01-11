Deer Rescued From Frozen Connecticut River Is Euthanized

SIMSBURY, Conn. (AP) — A deer that was rescued from a frozen Connecticut river has been euthanized because it suffered severe injuries.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says Tuesday that the deer hadn’t moved much since being rescued from the Farmington River Monday. It had been chased there by coyotes.

An environmental conservation officer took the deer to a local veterinarian, who determined that it had a broken shoulder and jaw, among other injuries, and was too badly hurt to be saved.

The deer had tried to pull itself out of the water but ended up toward the river’s edge and became stuck with its legs split. Video shows a rescuer crawl onto the ice and throw a sheet over the deer’s head. Both are pulled back to the riverbank.