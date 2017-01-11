Programming Note: WTIC will air President-Elect Trump's press conference live at 11am.

Connecticut Business Spotlight January 11, 2017: Pirie Associates Architects

January 11, 2017 11:00 AM By Connecticut Business Spotlight

One of the many things that makes Connecticut great is its local businesses! WTIC Newstalk 1080, along with Joseph Merritt Company Printer Sales & Service support local businesses in Connecticut and want to thank them for the wonderful work they do.

This week’s Connecticut Business Spotlight is Pirie Associates Architects.

Pirie Associates, 33 Whitney Avenue in New Haven is a full-service architecture firm that specializes in designing environments for clients who are ready to take their business, organization or community to the next level. They offer “Genuine Tailored Environments – Architecture to Embody Your Aspirations.” One client said, “They took our limited mishmash of wants, needs and desires and really put it together in a way that gave the project a soul”. Visit them online at pirieassociates.com.

Brought to you by Joseph Merritt Company Printer Sales & Service. Go to Merrittgraphics.com.

