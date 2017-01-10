University To Offer Free Master’s Program

(West Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – The University of St. Joseph is making an offer to it’s future business students going forward.
University President Dr. Rhona Free is university president.
She says if a student goes to the university and completes the Business Management and Accounting programs, they can then transition into the fifth-year master’s program free of charge.
Free says the program is open to 2017 undergraduates.
She also says it’s a way to draw students from inside and outside of Connecticut.
Free also says many jobs that once required a high school diploma now require a bachelor’s and some that required just a BA now require a master’s.