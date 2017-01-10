University To Offer Free Master’s Program

January 10, 2017 1:21 PM
Filed Under: master's program, Rhona Free, University of St. Joseph

(West Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – The University of St. Joseph is making an offer to it’s future business students going forward.

University President Dr. Rhona Free

She says if a student goes to the university and completes the Business Management and Accounting programs, they can then transition into the fifth-year master’s program free of charge.

Free says the program is open to 2017 undergraduates.

She also says it’s a way to draw students from inside and outside of Connecticut.

Free also says many jobs that once required a high school diploma now require a bachelor’s and some that required just a BA now require a master’s.

