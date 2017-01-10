Trial Begins For Man Charged With Throwing Baby Off Bridge

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — Jury selection has begun in the murder trial of a Connecticut man charged with throwing his 7-month son off a 90-foot-high bridge.

The selection process in Tony Moreno’s trial started Tuesday in Middletown Superior Court. Evidence is expected to begin in early February.

The 23-year-old Middletown man pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges in the July 2015 death of his son, Aaden.

Police say Moreno threw his son off the Arrigoni Bridge over the Connecticut River between Middletown and Portland and then jumped off himself after arguing with the boy’s mother.

A judge interviewed more than a dozen prospective jurors Tuesday. He dismissed people who said had family, work, child care or health issues.

No jurors were chosen. The selection process is set to resume Wednesday.