This Morning With Ray Dunaway January 10, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

7:20- Chris Powell, managing editor of the Journal Inquirer, joins Ray. With a new commissioner, Michael Bzdyra, the debugging of a new computer system, and new procedures, Governor Malloy at last may have gotten the state Department of Motor Vehicles under control after an especially disastrous year of incompetence and inconvenience to the public.

Plus, send the Marines to Chicago? As the federal government surveys the world for another imperial intervention, it should consider Chicago, which is starting to look a bit like Aleppo.

7:50- Jonathan Harris, Commissioner of the Department of Consumer Protection, talks the hearing on January 11th, when petitions will be heard to add new medical conditions to the list of those that can be treated with medical marijuana. The hearing will be held at 8:30 am at the department’s new offices, 450 Columbus Blvd., Hartford, North Meeting Room D.

8:50- Dean Timothy Fisher, 17th Dean of the UConn School of Law says a new incubator at UConn School of Law will provide affordable legal services to people who need them and help lawyers establish solo practices. The Connecticut Community Law Center, an initiative of the law school and the Hartford County Bar Association, aims to help people who have traditionally been underserved by the justice system: low- and moderate-income clients who don’t qualify for legal aid but can’t afford standard legal fees.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more. Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.