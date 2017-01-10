State Officials Hear Details Of $500M Killingly Gas Plant Proposal

(CBS Connecticut) — The Connecticut Siting Council heard detailed testimony today, as part of an ongoing hearing on plans to build a half a billion dollar natural gas power plant in Killingly.

Representatives of environmental groups questioned officials with power plant company NTE about the specifics of the proposal’s visual impact and how NTE representatives estimated the amount of noise the plant will create.

Some town residents say they are worried about air pollution, noise, and the effect on the local water supply.

Killingly resident Carolyn Johnston is opposed to the plant.

“There is air pollution from any power plant,” Johnston said. “We already have a power plant in Dayville.”

Killingly resident Sandra Bove says she is worried about additional noise from the facility, when there are already two plants nearby.

“In my home, if the existing plants are both running, its like living in an industrial zone,” Bove said. “Its a constant hum. A noise that will wake you up in the night if they both happen to be fired up.”

But NTE says the plant it will increase the state’s capacity to generate electricity. make energy more affordable, and create jobs during the construction phase.

NTE argues that its plant could help air quality, if it takes the place of a less efficient, older plant.