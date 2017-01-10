RAY DUNAWAY: New Conditions For Medical Marijuana

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 7: Marijuana plants grow at Perennial Holistic Wellness Center, a not-for-profit medical marijuana dispensary in operation since 2006, on September 7, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. A group of activists has submitted about 50,000 signatures in an effort to force a referendum on the marijuana ordinance. A minimum of 27,425 valid signatures from registered voters is needed to let voters decide on the issue in March. The ban would not prevent patients or cooperatives of two or three people to grow their own in small amounts. Californians voted to legalize medical cannabis use in 1996, clashing with federal drug laws. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

(credit: David McNew/Getty Images)