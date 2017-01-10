RAY DUNAWAY: New Conditions For Medical Marijuana

January 10, 2017 3:37 PM By Ray Dunaway

Jonathan Harris, Commissioner of the Department of Consumer Protection, talks the hearing on January 11th, when petitions will be heard to add new medical conditions to the list of those that can be treated with medical marijuana. The hearing will be held at 8:30 am at the department’s new offices, 450 Columbus Blvd., Hartford, North Meeting Room D.

