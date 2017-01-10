RAY DUNAWAY: Getting The DMV Under Control

January 10, 2017 3:39 PM By Ray Dunaway

Chris Powell, managing editor of the Journal Inquirer, joins Ray.  With a new commissioner, Michael Bzdyra, the debugging of a new computer system, and new procedures, Governor Malloy at last may have gotten the state Department of Motor Vehicles under control after an especially disastrous year of incompetence and inconvenience to the public.

Plus, send the Marines to Chicago? As the federal government surveys the world for another imperial intervention, it should consider Chicago, which is starting to look a bit like Aleppo.

