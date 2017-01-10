RAY DUNAWAY: Affordable Legal Services For People Who Need It

Dean Timothy Fisher, 17th Dean of the UConn School of Law says a new incubator at UConn School of Law will provide affordable legal services to people who need them and help lawyers establish solo practices. The Connecticut Community Law Center, an initiative of the law school and the Hartford County Bar Association, aims to help people who have traditionally been underserved by the justice system: low- and moderate-income clients who don’t qualify for legal aid but can’t afford standard legal fees.
RAY DUNAWAY: Affordable Legal Services For People Who Need ItJanuary 10, 2017 3:38 PM
Credit: Thinkstock