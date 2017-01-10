Police Seek Suspect In Connection To Stolen SWAT Gear

January 10, 2017 6:09 PM
Filed Under: Justin Parsell, Milford, stolen SWAT gear

MILFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police in Milford have obtained an arrest warrant for a man who allegedly stole SWAT gear.

Police are pursuing 26-year-old Justin Parsell in connection with the theft of an assault rifle and tactical gear. Police say Bridgeport Police Sgt. William Simpson left his car unlocked outside of his Milford home on Jan. 3 when the SWAT weapon was stolen.

Parsell’s handprint was found on the inside windshield of the car.

The gun and gear were later recovered.

The Connecticut Post reports Parsell is believed to be travelling with an 18-year-old Milford girl named Madison Krieder who was recently reported missing.

Bridgeport Police Chief Armando Perez said Simpson has been placed on restrictive duty pending an internal investigation.

