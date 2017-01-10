Griswold Man Charged In Crash That Killed His Daughter

January 10, 2017 4:29 PM
Filed Under: David Ali, fatal crash, Griswold, Groton

GROTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Groton Town Police have arrested a Griswold man in connection with a two-vehicle crash last year that claimed the life of his daughter.

Police say David Ali, 28, was driving under the influence when he tried to make a left-hand turn in front of an oncoming BMW on the Gold Star Highway October 31. The crash killed Ali’s four-year-old daughter, Delilah.

Ali and two others suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

Ali Turned himself in Tuesday to face charges of second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle, DUI, risk of injury to a minor, reckless driving, second-degree reckless endangerment, two counts of third-degree assault, failure to grant right of way at an intersection, and making an improper turn, said police.

Police say no additional arrests are expected.

