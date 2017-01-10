Backers Of East Hartford Casino Not Going Quietly

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A firm that wants to establish what would be Connecticut’s third casino at the old Showcase Cinemas in East Hartford is not going quietly.

Connecticut’s two federally recognized Native American tribes eliminated the site from contention last week, announcing on Friday that they were moving ahead with sites in East Windsor and Windsor Locks.

But Anthony Ravosa, with Silver Lane Partners, accuses the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes of putting their interests ahead of the state’s. He contends the East Hartford site is the best option to generate revenue for the state and make the casino an economic engine.

Ravosa, speaking to reporters at a Hartford hotel on Tuesday, urged state lawmakers to take a more assertive role in the process.

He said time is of the essence to get a third casino off the ground, to blunt competition from a casino MGM is building in Springfield, Mass.

“With all due respect to Mr. Ravosa, he believes East Hartford is the best site because he has the option on the land, and it would have been good for him personally if East Hartford was selected,” said Andrew Doba, a spokesman for MMCT Venture, the firm representing the two tribes. “But he’s not the one who wants to invest hundreds of millions of dollars of their own money. And he doesn’t have all the facts when it comes to picking the ideal location. “