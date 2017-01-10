5 Biggest Threats to UConn

by Rob Joyce

Don’t look now, but UConn is making more history. Tuesday’s win over South Florida makes it 90 straight victories for the Huskies, tying their own NCAA Divison-I record. Saturday’s road contest at SMU would be the 91st in a row, with the very real chance it could reach triple digits.

Following the graduation of Breanna Stewart, Moriah Jefferson and Morgan Tuck it was widely presumed that UConn would lose at some point in the non-conference slate, as they had to go on the road to play Florida State, Notre Dame and Maryland, while hosting Baylor and playing Texas at Mohegan Sun. Alas, here’s Geno Auriemma and company, 15-0 and on the brink of history. But if the Huskies were to falter in their quest for a fifth-straight championship, who could be the team that knocks them off?

Here are the five:

5) Florida State:

Confidence is half the battle when going in to play Connecticut. In a lot of instances, seeing the name on the front of the uniform is enough to scare lesser competition. Fear wouldn’t be an issue for the Seminoles, who were a three-pointer away from handing UConn a season-opening loss.

In the 78-76 win down in Tallahassee, the Huskies got a monster game from Napheesa Collier (28pts, eight rebounds, four blocks). But 17 UConn turnovers almost single-handedly kept FSU in the game, putting up the kind of defensive effort that would need to be replicated for FSU to end the streak.

4) Notre Dame:

The traditional rival can certainly beat UConn on a given night, but they’ll need a far better effort from Marina Mabrey and Arike Ogunbowale than they did in the 72-61 loss in South Bend in December (11pts, 5-22 FG, 0-8 on threes). Brianna Turner continues to have her way in the post (14.8 points, 7.2 boards), but an eight-point loss at NC State showed that when even one of them is having an off night, the Irish are vulnerable.

3) South Carolina:

The Gamecocks have the advantage of actually playing the Huskies in the regular season, so their chances of beating them are obviously higher than most. When they came to Gampel two years ago, a young team was humbled by the old guard. Last year in Columbia, the Gamecocks couldn’t score enough to keep pace.

Now star A’ja Wilson is a junior, and a darn good one. The inside combo of her and Alaina Coates (31 points, 18 rebounds per game average combined) can cause fits. And Dawn Staley’s crew can actually shoot this year, hitting over six three-pointers a game. They might have to double that production, but South Carolina could certainly snap the streak.

2) Maryland:

The Terps showed a lot of poise in their 87-81 loss in College Park before the New Year. The Huskies stormed out of the gates in the third quarter, going on their patented run to go up 19 that appeared to put the game out of reach. But Maryland, led by freshman Destiny Slocum’s 23 points, made a game of it in the fourth. Slocum, fellow rookie Kaila Charles (18pts) and Senior Brionna Jones showed no fear attacking the UConn defense. Takeaway that run and the win streak may have ended in the D.C. suburbs.

1) Baylor:

The Lady Bears fell victim to the Huskies in November, 72-61 at Gampel. Crystal Dangerfield was sensational in her collegiate home debut, leading the way with 19 points. The reason Baylor can beat UConn if a rematch were to come (likely in the Final Four or national title game)? For one, they have the inside presence to challenge the Huskies, especially if Napheesa Collier and/or Gabby Williams get into foul trouble. But more importantly, two-time All-American Nina Davis didn’t score and took just four shots in the loss in Storrs. It seems impossible that a 2,000-points scorer would put up a second no-show.