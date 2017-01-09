Vernon Police Arrest Local Man In Bank Robbery

VERNON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Vernon police have arrested a local man in connection with a robbery Thursday at the People’s United Bank inside the Stop and Shop supermarket on Pitkin Street.
Stephen Ernest Barstis, 52, of Rockville is charged with second-degree robbery and third-degree larceny.
Police say they found cash, clothing and other items in Barstis’ Spring Street home linking him to the robbery.
He was held on $300,000 bond pending arraignment Monday in Rockville Superior Court. Police say Barstis is a suspect in a similar robbery December 8 at the United Bank on Park Street in Rockville.